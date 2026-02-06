The Real Story Behind The Blueshirts Demise

There are experts and then there are the REAL hockey savants –especially Neil Smith and Vic Morren.
That Smith owns a 1994 Stanley Cup ring for orchestrating the 1994 Rangers championship season speaks for itself.
Morren co-wrote the first authentic hockey analytics book and spent decades behind the scenes, deeply involved with ESPN hockey productions. He aided the likes of Mark Messier and John Tortorella with their TV analytic careers.
Check out some of Vic's opinions about the crumbling Rangers as well as Neil's. The various topics are followed by Morren and Smith's. comments:
RETOOLING THE RANGERS: (VIC): "This term 'Retool" is like a notch above 'Roster Management' in B.S. 101. The joke of a letter that was written by Chris Drury would not pass a plagiarism test because it looked vaguely familiar to the one that was written in 2018.
"And the term 'Re-tool' itself suggests to those who have not seen the product on the ice by the Rangers this season, that it's a relatively quick fix to return to the NHL's upper echelon of the league. That is simply not true.
"Drury probably ranks behind George Costanza in terms of impersonating an architect. When you dismantle something, you can not 'retool' it, you have to 'Rebuild it' and that's what this team is doing right now."
IT'S A REBUILD: (NEIL): "They are totally dismantled and this is not going to be easy because the Rangers don't have a lot in the pipeline. It's not like they have a plethora of young players because They have been trading picks constantly over the past few years.
"At some point they'll trade Zibanejad and they'll get whatever they can get for him, but this is going to take a long time. 'Retool' means you are just going to just fix something up – like it's broken a little bit; like putting a fresh coat of paint on it.
"That's not what this is. The Rangers 'house' is basically being torn down. They've gotta put on new walls and doors and everything. This is a 'Re-building' of a team."