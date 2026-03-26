Logo
New York Rangers
Powered by Roundtable
The Resistible Force And Movable Object cover image

The Resistible Force And Movable Object

Stan Fischler
1h
featured
533Members·4,549Posts
StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
&nbsp;John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images&nbsp;John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

1. OUTSHOOT: The Blueshirts outshot Toronto 43-18 yet lost 4-3. Once again the shooters who had failed when it counted – too late, pals – delivered; especially Mika Zibanejad (2) and Alexis Lafrenière (1). Ergo: So, what? Means absolutely nothing; they show up.

2. OUTGOALED: If Igor Shesterkin supposedly is the best goalie in the league – incidentally, he isn't – how come he goes 14-for-18 on the night? Ridiculous! That's what. 

3. OUTKIDS: Where were the Rangers' Young Turks who are supposed to be showing why they should be part of the so-far-fictitious "Retool?" This is no time for them to be auditioning for "The Invisible Man."

4. OH, YEAH: And if you're still following this mess of a menagerie, the loss in Toronto is the sixth straight for the Beloved Blueshirts.

And if you are wondering how long-term fans – like Bernie Rohde of Long Island – are reacting to this ice version of the once Staten Island Landfill, Try this from Sir Rohde:

"I've been a Rangers fan for 60 years and this is the worst team I've ever seen. Actually, it's the first season that I find myself turning away from the game I'm watching and simply finding something else to do.

"Following this team on television is like watching paint dry. Quite frankly, I can't help wondering how Chris Drury still has the GM job. Simply put, the Rangers have become the NHL's laughing stock and no other NHL manager is going to throw Drury a lifeline.

"They talk about a 'retool' but they have nothing in the pipeline coming up. Then, you look at their celebrations. Just like the Centennial nights, they couldn't even show up for Mika's 1,000th game."

Latest News