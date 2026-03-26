The Resistible Force And Movable Object

1. OUTSHOOT: The Blueshirts outshot Toronto 43-18 yet lost 4-3. Once again the shooters who had failed when it counted – too late, pals – delivered; especially Mika Zibanejad (2) and Alexis Lafrenière (1). Ergo: So, what? Means absolutely nothing; they show up.
2. OUTGOALED: If Igor Shesterkin supposedly is the best goalie in the league – incidentally, he isn't – how come he goes 14-for-18 on the night? Ridiculous! That's what.
3. OUTKIDS: Where were the Rangers' Young Turks who are supposed to be showing why they should be part of the so-far-fictitious "Retool?" This is no time for them to be auditioning for "The Invisible Man."
4. OH, YEAH: And if you're still following this mess of a menagerie, the loss in Toronto is the sixth straight for the Beloved Blueshirts.
And if you are wondering how long-term fans – like Bernie Rohde of Long Island – are reacting to this ice version of the once Staten Island Landfill, Try this from Sir Rohde:
"I've been a Rangers fan for 60 years and this is the worst team I've ever seen. Actually, it's the first season that I find myself turning away from the game I'm watching and simply finding something else to do.
"Following this team on television is like watching paint dry. Quite frankly, I can't help wondering how Chris Drury still has the GM job. Simply put, the Rangers have become the NHL's laughing stock and no other NHL manager is going to throw Drury a lifeline.
"They talk about a 'retool' but they have nothing in the pipeline coming up. Then, you look at their celebrations. Just like the Centennial nights, they couldn't even show up for Mika's 1,000th game."