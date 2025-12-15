The Return Of Jacob Trouba And Chris Kreider To New York Deserves A Deep Rewind

It has been over a year since New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury sent out a league-wide memo stating he is interested in making moves and shaking up their roster, with Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba’s names being indicated.

The aftermath saw Trouba, the Rangers captain at the time, get traded to the Anaheim Ducks in December of 2024.

Ironically, during the offseason, the Rangers dealt Kreider to the Ducks, as he reunited with Trouba in California.

On Monday night, both Trouba and Kreider will return to Madison Square Garden to play the Rangers in what will surely be an emotional game.

“I think coming back and seeing familiar faces and seeing friends in the city, that's all great emotions that come with it,” Trouba said. “There's not really a playbook for that and how to deal with it. I think I have been looking forward to it. I think I'll also be excited when it's over and we can move on to the next one and keep the season moving. Just trying to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Trouba held the Rangers’ captaincy from Aug. 9, 2022, to the day he got traded on Dec. 6, 2024.

His time in New York was marked by some incredible memories. Trouba’s play on the ice and leadership as captain helped guide the Rangers out of a rebuild en route to two trips to the Eastern Conference Final.

However, his time with the Blueshirts ended on messy terms. It started when the Drury’s desire to trade Trouba went public, creating a media storm this past summer.

Trouba had a no-trade clause and opted not to waive it, which led to an awkward situation with the captain entering camp with tensions clearly not resolved.

Ultimately, Trouba was shipped off to Anaheim after the Rangers threatened to place him on waivers if he did not waive his no-trade clause.

“I think last season was obviously pretty difficult for me,” Truoba said. “I think taking the summer to kind of just go through everything, kind of process the emotions and get back with my family, kind of the reset button was important to me. At that point, it was time to move on and look forward and focus on Anaheim…

“I think the way it ended is how it ended. I reflected a lot on that. Unfortunately, I guess I'll say, (I) didn't enjoy it in the moment, but I think it's kind of just a small piece of what was a very, very memorable and impactful five and a half years for me. That's not the moment I focus on, I think I focus on the broader, zoom out, and everything in my life that's changed, and people I've met in New York and MSG, and the crazy, cool things I got to do is captain the Rangers. Those are the things I guess I look back on most and remember very, very fondly.”

Kreider went through it all over his 13 seasons spent with the Rangers.

He entered the team as a young rookie during the 2012 playoffs, and 13 years later, he’s considered to be one of the most legendary players to ever put on the Blueshirts sweater.

He’s recorded 326 goals with the Rangers, the third most in franchise history. On top of that, he’s the fifth-longest tenured Ranger, playing a total of 883 games for the Original Six Franchise.

Kreider’s last season spent with the Rangers during the 2024-25 campaign was a difficult one for him. Injuries plagued the 34-year-old forward throughout the year, while the constant trade rumors surrounding his name certainly didn’t make matters any better.

After a difficult season where Kreider recorded 30 points in 68 games, a divorce seemed to be inevitable and Drury quickly traded him to the Ducks.

“I don't think it completely settled in over the offseason,” Kreider said of being traded. “Didn't feel real until I got down on a plane to go to California, and then was kind of all about getting my bearings there, and trying to bear myself to a new group and get to know everyone.”

Over the years, Kreider immersed himself in the Rangers fanbase with his hard-nosed, New York grit mentality on the ice.

Kreider also fell in love with the fanbase that he sacrificed his blood, sweat, and tears for.

“I think it's hard to express my appreciation for the support we had over all those years, over all those runs,” Kreider said. “I mean, it's an amazing building (Madison Square Garden), right? Most famous building in the world, but it's a building. It's the fans that make it a special place. It's the fans that make it what it is. It's hard to put into words the gratitude, appreciation for the support, and the passion over all those years.”

Both Trouba and Kreider meant so much to the Rangers organization and community, which is why their return to New York carries a ton of weight.