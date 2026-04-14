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The Rise And Fall Of Some Rangers' Prospects

Stan Fischler
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1. Remember Brennan Othmann who was to be the Number Two "Future Watch" for the Rangers and got traded. Poor guy is back in the AHL with Calgary's farm team.

2. Remember Brett Berard who was pegged to be third left wing for the Rangers – after Breadman Panarin and Will Cuylle. Berard looks more like a perennial pumpernickel in a Hartford Wolfpack sweater.

3. Remember left wing Adam (6-7, 241) Edström, who once figured to skate on a line with 

Matt (6-9, 255) Rempe? Edstrom is still tall, but I'm not so sure he's still a Ranger.

4. Remember when Edström, Rempe and Juuso Parssinen loomed as a rampaging fourth-line for the Blueshirts. All three could start 2026-27 in the AHL.

The Maven has only one more thing to say: HMMMMM!

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