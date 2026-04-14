The Rise And Fall Of Some Rangers' Prospects

Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/a35fcff2-02b2-489c-85e3-b6ed4b059b8c.jpeg]\n Brad Penner-Imagn Images\n\n1. Remember Brennan Othmann who was to be the Number Two "Future Watch" for the\nRangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] and got traded. Poor\nguy is back in the AHL with Calgary's farm team.\n\n2. Remember Brett Berard who was pegged to be third left wing for the Rangers –\nafter Breadman Panarin and Will Cuylle. Berard looks more like a perennial\npumpernickel in a Hartford Wolfpack sweater.\n\n3. Remember left wing Adam (6-7, 241) Edström, who once figured to skate on a\nline with \n\nMatt (6-9, 255) Rempe? Edstrom is still tall, but I'm not so sure he's still a\nRanger.\n\n4. Remember when Edström, Rempe and Juuso Parssinen loomed as a rampaging\nfourth-line for the Blueshirts. All three could start 2026-27 in the AHL.\n\nThe Maven has only one more thing to say: HMMMMM!