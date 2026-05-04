The Road To The Stanley Cup Gets Steeper

Who's your money on now that all NHL semi-final round rivals are set? Here's how The Maven views the field:
FLYERS AT CAROLINA: It's already 1-0 for the Canes and, frankly, there's nothing about Philly that suggests a Flyer win. If top- to-bottom strong Carolina doesn't sweep, I'll be stunned.
DUCKS AT VEGAS: These teams are so evenly-matched it's ridiculous. From coaching on out, it's even. John Tortorella's team has home ice advantage and in this case, I go with Sin City's skaters in seven.
WILD AT AVALANCHE: The Denver skaters may lose one – maximum two – but as much as I respect Minny, the Avs are in a class by themselves.
CANADIENS AT BUFFALO: Let's face it, there's no way Montreal should have won game Seven in Tampa Bay. Luck prevailed but it'll take more than luck to take the Sabres. I go with Buffalo.