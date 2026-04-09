The Saga Of Two Divergent Teams: Rangers Vs. Sabres

With only three more games on the Blueshirts slate – all away – it's time now to compare two of the NHL's most contrasting teams and understand which went up and which went down.
And more importantly why the Blueshirts are a sorrowful mess while the Sabres could win The Stanley Cup.
RELATIVE VALUE: The Rangers are valued at $4.5 BILLION. Sabres at $1.5 Billion. Blueshirts have a $3.0 Billion lead and look how it "helped" them. (DIDN'T!)
OCTOBER 2025: At the start of the season, The Hockey News Yearbook picked the Rangers to finish fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Buffalo was picked seventh in the Atlantic. Blueshirts are in the non-playoff pits -- again. The Sabres are now among the NHL's elite.
STARS: The Rangers have one – Igor Shesterkin – who is supposed to "carry" the team. Here are just a few aces who've carried the Sabres to the top: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.
GM: Chris Drury it is to laugh; Jarmo Kekalainen merely turned the Sabres into winners.
Coach: Mike Sullivan is hell bent to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year; Lindy Ruff is in the process of pulling off one of the miracle bench jobs in NHL history.
Anyone who doubts the above should merely check the standings.