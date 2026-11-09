The Secret Rangers Weapons That Will Rust The Oilers

McDavidbusters will be the Blueshirts tonight. Here's how: They will tame Connor so well that – when the night's up – he will be reduced to just a David.
The McDavidbusters theory is simple; follow the famed and time-honored "Provost Plan."
Having played on no less than nine – as in NINE – Stanley Cup-winning Canadiens teams. Claude Provost was the greatest defensive forward in NHL history. Over 13 seasons he proved it against the likes of Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull and innumerable other aces.
Provost's three way formula was simple: 1. Play him clean; 2. Play him close; 3. Play him chirp.