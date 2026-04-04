The Tale Of Two Opposite Storylines: Gabe Perreault And Jonathan Quick

“The windows of opportunity open and close way quicker in this league than any in the world. That's what separates the NHL from the rest. I think the game is slowing down in his mind. And obviously his hockey IQ is probably his greatest attribute… With his vision, and his brain, and his stick skills, he's finding ways to have success in those areas in that environment. That's the experiential learning that's so critical. It's essential to the young players' growth. I just think with each game that he plays, he's getting better and better in all those areas.”