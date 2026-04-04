The Tale Of Two Opposite Storylines: Gabe Perreault And Jonathan Quick

Saturday afternoon was the tale of two opposite storylines: the beginning of what could be a promising career, and the potential end of a legendary career.
Gabe Perreault and Jonathan Quick are at two opposite ends of their respective careers.
In the New York Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon, Perreault recorded his first NHL hat trick, while Quick may have played in his last NHL game.
From where Perreault was at when he entered rookie camp in September to this point in April marks a true transformation.
The 20-year-old forward didn’t make the Rangers’ opening night roster out of training camp and even when he was called up from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League in November, he only played in three NHL games before he was sent back down to the AHL.
Mike Sullivan emphasized that the game moved too fast for Perreault, who was initially struggling to make the jump from the AHL to the NHL.
“As a young player, it's just physical maturity,” Sullivan said of Perreault in November. “The speed of the game and the size and the strength of the players at this level is second to none. For most young players, that's one of the challenges in making the jump to being an impact player at this level.”
In December, Perreault was recalled by the Blueshirts, and he never looked back.
The 2023 first-round pick showed offensive poise and readiness to play in the NHL that he was unable to display in his previous call-up.
Since rejoining the Rangers in December, Perreault has steadily gained Sullivan’s trust, earning himself a consistent top-six role and time on the power play.
In his rookie campaign for the Rangers, Perreault’s natural offensive instincts have risen to the forefront, as the game continues to slow down for him.
“When you look at Gabe's growth here over the course of the season, I think he's picked up a couple of steps just in his quickness, not only that, but how quickly he thinks the game,” Sullivan said. “It's one of the biggest hurdles. I think young players, all young players, regardless of what their strengths are as players, is just the speed of the game, the physical speed, the foot speed itself, but also how fast you have to think the game.
“The windows of opportunity open and close way quicker in this league than any in the world. That's what separates the NHL from the rest. I think the game is slowing down in his mind. And obviously his hockey IQ is probably his greatest attribute… With his vision, and his brain, and his stick skills, he's finding ways to have success in those areas in that environment. That's the experiential learning that's so critical. It's essential to the young players' growth. I just think with each game that he plays, he's getting better and better in all those areas.”
Perreault is also learning how to be in the right places at the right times. On Saturday afternoon, Perreault’s first goal game when Mika Zibanejad found him the puck at the low bumper, and his second goal came when Jonny Brodzinski fed him the puck while streaking to the net on a two-on-one chance.
Sullivan gave Perreault an opportunity to complete the hat trick with an empty net in the late stages of the contest, and J.T. Miller made a conscious effort to pass Perreault the puck in order to achieve this great feat.
“Thrilled,” Sullivan said of how happy he is for Perreault. “You can see the reaction on the bench. Everybody was rooting for him. He's an easy guy to root for. He's a great kid. He works hard. The fact that J.T. was working hard for him to try to get the hat trick was awesome. I just think it speaks volumes for the type of people that we have.”
Perreault underplayed his hat trick after the game, but acknowledged that the accomplishment holds significance for him.
“It means a lot.” Perreault said of his hat trick. “My teammates made a couple of nice plays, so I had a couple of easy ones (goals) today. It definitely feels good to get the hat trick, but most importantly, get the win.”
On the other side of the coin, Quick is at a different stage of his career.
The 40-year-old’s future with the Rangers and more importantly, his future in the NHL appears to be murky.
It’s unclear if Quick will retire following the completion of the 2025-26 campaign, but his one-year, $1.55 million contract is set to expire on July 1, which raises questions regarding his plans past this season.
Despite not giving any indication of his future, it was hard not to have the thought that he could be making the last start of his NHL career.
Coming off of a seven-game absence from an upper-body injury, Quick came back strong on Saturday afternoon, making 31 saves on 32 shots and helping propel the Rangers to a victory over a Red Wings team still fighting for a playoff spot.
The veteran goalie didn’t delve into much detail about his future plans when speaking with the media postgame, and he was noncommittal on the topic of retirement.
“We got six games left, five games left, something like that. I just want to enjoy the ride the rest of the way these last five, six games and figure that out when it’s time,” Quick said about if he’s thought about the big picture whether this could be his last season.”
It takes a lot for someone to transition from being one of the premier goaltenders in the NHL to being a backup. That’s exactly what Quick has been able to do, creating a new chapter in an illustrious career.
Winning two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings as the starting goaltender, Quick adapted to a backup role in 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights en route to winning his third Stanley Cup.
Since then, Quick has formed the perfect tandem in New York with Igor Shesterkin, stepping in for Shesterkin when needed while providing a critical veteran presence in the locker room.
“I believe he's a first ballot Hall of Famer. When you look at his body of work in the league, he's a multiple time Stanley Cup champion,” Sullivan said of Quick. “I think what he means internally to our organization, I think maybe flies under the radar. I think his teammates have so much respect for him, certainly his coaching staff and the management team.
“The example, what he represents, and how he goes about his business every day, I think is inspiring for all of us. His work ethic is second to none. He has such a passion for the game. He just loves hockey. He loves being on the ice, loves competing, and those are the types of players that we believe you win with ,and so I think he's a great inspiration for all of us.”
In Quick’s absence, Dylan Garand played two games, posting a 1-0-1 record, 1.44 goals against average, and .954 save percentage.
The 23-year-old goaltender is someone who is bound to compete for the Rangers’ backup position next season, and his recent emergence has brought more uncertainty surrounding Quick’s future with the Rangers.
Even with Quick back in the fold, the Rangers are still keeping Garand around for now. However, Sullivan doesn't view having three goalies around as competition.
“I think Quickie and Shesty have been great mentors for Dylan Garand right now,” Sullivan emphasized. “I can see that relationship developing. The example that those two guys set for a guy like Dylan, it's great for Dylan to be around these guys... I think a guy like Dylan right now being around these guys, I think there's huge value in that, and a huge benefit in that.”