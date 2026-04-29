The Year The Blueshirts Missed The Playoffs And Won Anyhow

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/262cc62b-6ad3-4e0c-a6ad-a192de89f093.jpeg]\n Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n\nAfter missing the playoffs in 1959, the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] were sad but – come to think of\nit, not VERY sad. Nor were the playoff-less Boston Bruins.\n\nHow come?\n\nWould you be distraught if a Swiss gentleman emerged with free tickets to\nLondon, Paris, Geneva, Vienna, Geneva, Antwerp, Zurich, Dortmund, Essen and a\nfew other lush towns.\n\nAnd merely to play a bit of exhibition hockey.\n\nEach of the barnstorming NHLers also would be gifted with $1,000 cash and\nengraved watches and an all-expense European tour.\n\nNaturally, you would accept and they did.The Blueshirts came, they saw and, in\nthe end, they conquered.\n\nThe tour was a Rangers (11-9-3) success with one other bonus – there were no\ncurfews in London, Vienna and Paris!