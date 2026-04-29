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The Year The Blueshirts Missed The Playoffs And Won Anyhow cover image

The Year The Blueshirts Missed The Playoffs And Won Anyhow

Stan Fischler
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&nbsp;Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK&nbsp;Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

After missing the playoffs in 1959, the Rangers were sad but – come to think of it, not VERY sad. Nor were the playoff-less Boston Bruins.

How come?

Would you be distraught if a Swiss gentleman emerged with free tickets to London, Paris, Geneva, Vienna, Geneva, Antwerp, Zurich, Dortmund, Essen and a few other lush towns.

And merely to play a bit of exhibition hockey.

Each of the barnstorming NHLers also would be gifted with $1,000 cash and engraved watches and an all-expense European tour.

Naturally, you would accept and they did.The Blueshirts came, they saw and, in the end, they conquered.

The tour was a Rangers (11-9-3) success with one other bonus – there were no curfews in London, Vienna and Paris! 

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