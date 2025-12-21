The Young Flyers Tested The Rangers Mettle And New York Won

Finding a level of stability has been the Rangers' challenge for the last month of Blueshirts Yo-Yo hockey.

A good start in the stability quest would be for the New Yorkers to put a couple of wins back to back, especially against a Met Division challenger such as the Philadelphia Flyers.

Which is why the Saturday matinee game at The Garden took on extra meaning. The Maven's claim was simple enough;' beat Philly and it could be the start of something big.

When all is said and done, I have to say the Blueshirts followed through -- make that

battled through – in a gutty win despite losing captain J.T. Miller via a late game injury. The 5-4 victory via a Shootout was telling to say the least.

"Coming back from a 2-4 two-goal deficit in the third period is a very positive statement," says The Old Scout. "With a strong effort tonight in Nashville, the Rangers could stretch that streak to three games."

Ironically, Igor Shesterkin admittedly stunk out the joint yesterday with an inept second period

non-performance – he later joked "We had no goalie in the second period" – but redeemed himself from the third, through a much understaffed, via penalties, OT and in the Shootout.

"It was good for our confidence," says Vin Trocheck who – along with Breadman Panarin scored in the Shootout – and can reinforce it tonight against the Predators in Music City.

And wouldn't that be a nice pre-Christmas present for the folks back home!