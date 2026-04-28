There's A Lot At Stake For Connor McDavid's Future Tonight

The Anaheim vs, Oilers `game tonight in Edmonton could have a long-term effect on Blueshirt hockey and here's how:
A Ducks' win would catapult Connor McDavid's team out of the NHL playoffs and into the dumpster.
More importantly, it would mean yet another year where Mister McD will be on the outside looking in at what could be a terribly frustrating time in The Big Guy's career.
"It explains why McDavid chose a shorter term deal last summer," says The Old Scout.
"McDavid knows the Oilers are mediocre and not going anywhere; this season or next. Like Gretzky and Messier, McD knows that you only can play hockey just so long and then just have to get out of Edmonton for a bigger stage.
"If the Oilers lose tonight, they lose more than a game and a series; they'll eventually lose their star!"