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There's Trouble Across The Hudson, Down the Expressway Too

There's Trouble Across The Hudson, Down the Expressway Too

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Nov 15, 2026 10:33 PM
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn ImagesKiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Looking backward it's hard to believe that all three Met Area teams missed the playoffs last term.

After rocky starts this season it's conceivable that the Rangers, Devils AND Islanders could make the postseason next spring.

The Rangers are right up there. The Devils got Connor Hellebuyck in goal and have taken off while the Isles ace center Mat Barzal is back. The Nassaumen underlined the point with a 6-2 win in Anaheim last night.

Put it this way, if all three of our Locals make it, what a hockey jubilee that would be. (Almost ice poetry; and I don't know-it-tree.)

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