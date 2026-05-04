Thoughts About The Blueshirts

1. All last season, the P.R. side was one of the strongest segments of the franchise and held its own with a series of scintillating Centennial events, hosted in part by the inimitable and beloved Sam Rosen.
2. There's absolutely no reason why Sam can't be returned "by popular demand" for a monthly Centennial "Plus One" additional run.
3. Of course, the only thing that could screw it up would be another desultory Blueshirt season which p.r. cannot mend.
4. While the entertaining playoffs grip us, the Rangers should get their young heroes such as Gabe Perreault out to the public. That's one antidote to slipping season ticket sales.
5. Let's talk about good things. The Blueshirts' addition of David Starman to the club's radio analyst gig is one of the best hires in The Maven's memory.
6. I challenge anyone – on either side of the 49th parallel – to match Starman for work ethic, for depth of analysis and for positive personality.
7. You should know, Rangers fans, that one of your all-time favorites – the one and very only SEAN AVERY – is doing fabulously well in many enterprises, I gotta get hold of him for an interview, hopefully on the "Bottle" podcast.
8. Behind Avery's on-ice antics is a chap with a rich sense of humor, who can write -- well, I might add – an act like an Oscar-seeking nominee. We've only seen half of his talent.
9. To his credit, the late Post Hall of Fame columnist Larry Brooks understood the Avery genius beyond the stickhandler.
10. Books The Maven wants to see: Sam Rosen's autobiography and Sean Avery's latest novel.