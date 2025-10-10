Thoughts About The Rangers After Two Games

The NHL season may have just begun but "Ask The Maven" has been running for months. Today's question comes via Judy Ruse of Melville. Take it away, Judy:

WHAT'S YOUR OFF-THE-TOP-OF-YOUR-HEAD APPRAISAL OF THE RANGERS NOW THAT THE SEASON HAS BEGUN?

MAVEN'S RESPONSE: One loss and one win after two games tells us absolutely nothing other than that Igor Shesterkin appears to be in midseason form – not counting last season's messy crease work.

Many hockey critics – The Maven included – divide the regular season in three parts: A. From opening night through American Thanksgiving; B. December through February; C. The homestretch.

Other observers contend that the teams that are in playoff contention by Thanksgiving will make the playoffs at the end.

While two points gained in Buffalo in early October may not look like much today; those two points could be the difference between making the postseason or not in April.

A few things are certain:

1. ATTITUDE: The Rangers have closed the book on the Trouba, Kreider sob stories. There's a clearer frame of mind in the clubhouse.

On to the Cup! No, silly, not Stanley; I mean the styrofoam cup at Dunkin' Donuts.

2. LEADERSHIP: J.T. Miller has the captain's C which is better than where the team was at when Jake Trouba departed.

3. COACHING: Mike Sullivan is not a genius – and is nowhere being in the Paul Maurice class – but he is better than Peter Laviolette; and that may be just what the Rangers need to make

the playoffs; a decent mentor behind the bench.

Remember: It's a marathon, not a sprint!