Logo
New York RangersNew York Rangers

Thoughts On The Rangers' Opener In Boston

StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stan Fischler
Partner
Sep 30, 2026 4:15 PM
Bob DeChiara-Imagn ImagesBob DeChiara-Imagn Images

MAVEN'S COMMENT: As expected for opening night against a playoff team on the road; don't be greed. (They can get away with "Not too bad" Now. If it happens in March, it changes to  ucchen vay!

BEST RANGER: Igor Shesterkin. He kept his buddies alive for two and two-thirds periods and got gournished in return.

MAVEN'S COMMENT: What else is new apart from The Maven's new hair style – everything back from the brow, part down the middle. I now look like Jack Teagarden.

BEST GAME OVERVIEW: "Take away the last five minutes and that was solid Rangers hockey." From Maven Roundtable reporter Aiden Saavedra.

MAVEN'S COMMENT: BREAKING NEWS: It's a 60 minute game. Not 59, 58, 57 or 56.

UPSET GAME MVP FOR RANGERS: Joe Veleno; "He made the most defensive contributions with three blocked shots "while also playing physical and taking guys out of the play,' says reporter Aidemn Saavedra.

MAVEN'S COMMENT: Sounds like Sam Carrick.

NEGATIVE REVIEW: "New season; same old Rangers – like watching last year's team." Mark Linde, Manhattan.

MAVEN'S COMMENT: THE BIG M will change his mind at 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy