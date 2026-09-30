Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/1da97a1f-f558-436a-b1d2-c1a9df616f0b.jpeg]\nBob DeChiara-Imagn Images\n\nMAVEN'S COMMENT: As expected for opening night against a playoff team on the\nroad; don't be greed. (They can get away with "Not too bad" Now. If it happens\nin March, it changes to ucchen vay!\n\nBEST RANGER: Igor Shesterkin. He kept his buddies alive for two and two-thirds\nperiods and got gournished in return.\n\nMAVEN'S COMMENT: What else is new apart from The Maven's new hair style –\neverything back from the brow, part down the middle. I now look like Jack\nTeagarden.\n\nBEST GAME OVERVIEW: "Take away the last five minutes and that was solid Rangers\nhockey." From Maven Roundtable reporter Aiden Saavedra.\n\nMAVEN'S COMMENT: BREAKING NEWS: It's a 60 minute game. Not 59, 58, 57 or 56.\n\nUPSET GAME MVP FOR RANGERS: Joe Veleno; "He made the most defensive\ncontributions with three blocked shots "while also playing physical and taking\nguys out of the play,' says reporter Aidemn Saavedra.\n\nMAVEN'S COMMENT: Sounds like Sam Carrick.\n\nNEGATIVE REVIEW: "New season; same old Rangers – like watching last year's\nteam." Mark Linde, Manhattan.\n\nMAVEN'S COMMENT: THE BIG M will change his mind at 11 p.m. on Thursday night.