Thoughts On The Stanley Cup Final

No matter what happens tomorrow night InVegas, the major league hockey season will close for sure after the seventh game – of course, IF NEEDED.
The Maven cannot speak for Rangers fans but I sure can guess what will going through their heads as they watch the Canes and Knights slug it out – one hoping for The Cup; the other yearning for a Game Seven.
Questions that just might come to mind:
1. K'ANDRE MILLER: This guy has turned into one of the best NHL defensemen and key to the Canes' Cup aspirations. How come K.A.M. was not that good in a Blue Shirt?
2. BRETT HOWDEN: All I remember is that this guy, who's been one of the playoffs leading scorers, couldn't tell a red light from a chartreuse bulb in New York.
3. ROD BRIND'AMOUR: You tell me; are the Canes this close to the silverware because of the perpetually broken nose coach? Brindy has the knack. Period!
4. JOHN TORTORELLA: I guarantee that not even Brind'Amour could have saved the skating slagheap left by Bruce Cassidy. Torts not only re-seeded the Vegas landfill but energized it to a point where two wins will bring another Cup to Sin City. (Torts could revive the Blueshirt Blunderers but that won't happen. Chris Drury treats Mike Sullivan as if he's his favorite nephew, once-removed. (And he should be removed!)
5. HURRICANES: The one time New England (WHA) Whalers have a savvy owner Tom Dundon and a g.m. Eric Tulsky, who knows, and a coach who has been around the block so often he can tell from across the street, the difference between a Champ from a Chump.
6. GOLDEN KNIGHTS: They don't fool around. If something looks wrong; or a coach loses his team – a la Bruce Cassidy – POOF! he's gone and the next guy will fix it. Which Torts has done.
One of these two admirable teams – Golden Knights or Hurricanes – will be crowned champs. For my dough, both deserve super kudos for a series well-played.
Rangers fans can only wish; who knows maybe wishing will make it so.