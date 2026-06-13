Thoughts On The Stanley Cup Final

4. JOHN TORTORELLA: I guarantee that not even Brind'Amour could have saved the skating slagheap left by Bruce Cassidy. Torts not only re-seeded the Vegas landfill but energized it to a point where two wins will bring another Cup to Sin City. (Torts could revive the Blueshirt Blunderers but that won't happen. Chris Drury treats Mike Sullivan as if he's his favorite nephew, once-removed. (And he should be removed!)