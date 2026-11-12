Three Blueshirts Who Could Lead The Playoff Crusade

Nov 12, 2026 6:18 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 6:18 PM
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Let's not get too crazy about a win over not-so-hotsy-tottsy Calgary. (Two more points are virtually in the bag vs. AHL-like Vancouver tomorrow night in B.C.
What the 3-1 win at the Saddledome did had more to do with three Rangers who will fulfill my bet that the Blueshirts WILL make the playoffs. (The fourth is an extra added attraction.)
1. JOONAS KORPISALO: (Otherwise known as Joonis Is Bustin' Out All Over.) Which the Fine Finn is – right guy-right time. No need to look ahead; the Maven guarantees that Korpy will better Jon Quick's marks. Major kudos to Chris Drury for the choice of JK.
2. TYE KARTYE: No kidding; he IS the second coming of Adam Graves. (Not to put the Kartye before the horse, but Mave was the first to peg this guy a winner LAST season.) Second on the team in scoring, Kartye not only will keep scoring; he'll keep hitting and promises not to make any more errant passes as of yore.
3. JARO CHMELAR: The duke of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, Czech Republic is the reason why Matt Rempe has played in only five out of 20 games. It's simply because the duke of Nove Mesto nad Metuji is better – and will continue to get better. ( Another YAY for Drury. And why not?)
4. SEAN DURZI: Mississauga, Ontario's gift to the Blueshirts will get back on track fortifying the second powerplay unit when he returns from injury. Durzi The Doozie is a good reason why Sully's defense is 19 percent better than last year's unit. (One more time, maestro, YAY, DRURY!
Now you know – for sure – why I'm winning my gallant wager that the Rangers are beginning to see the light; the playoff light; that is!