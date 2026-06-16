Three Defensemen On The Rangers' Radar At The No. 5 Overall Pick

There are a multitude of different options the New York Rangers can go with their No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26.
Here are three defensemen the Rangers could look to draft with their top five selection.
Chase Reid:
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic has the Rangers selecting defenseman Chase Reid in his NHL Mock Draft 2.0.
“I’m also starting to think there’s a chance Reid gets here, and if he does, I think they’d take him,” Wheeler wrote.
Reid is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman from Chesterfield, Michigan, who is coming off an impressive statistical season with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, in which he recorded 18 goals, 30 assists, and 48 points in 45 games.
The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has the 18-year-old defenseman ranked as his top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft.
“Reid is a talented defenseman with a lot of offensive tools. He has the speed, hands, vision and shot to generate chances and be a leading scorer for an NHL team,” Pronman writes. “Reid can create in transition and off the blue line with his feet and creativity, showing high-end improvisation skills.
“Reid isn't overly physical, but he works hard enough and makes plenty of stops due to his reach, feet and compete level even while playing an aggressive style of play offensively. He projects as a major minutes NHL defenseman who can run a first power play.’”
Alberts Šmits:
Alberts Šmits, a 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman, is the No. 2-ranked international skater per NHL Central Scouting.
“The Rangers are the first of these teams that I think would give serious consideration to Alberts Šmits as well,” Wheeler wrote.
The 18-year-old defenseman was the youngest player at the 2026 Winter Olympics, representing Latvia and recording two assists in four games while averaging 18:44 minutes per game.
In 38 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top league, Šmits recorded six goals, seven assists, and 13 points.
“Šmits is a tall defenseman with impressive mobility and smarts,” Pronman writes. “He can make a reliable first pass and has a big point shot, projecting to have quality amounts of offense at the top level. He isn't a super smart puck-mover, but there's enough touch in his game to project to be reliable with the puck in the NHL.
“He defends very well due to his length and feet, while also competing hard and being willing to play the body. He projects as a top-pairing defenseman.
Keaton Verhoeff:
Keaton Verhoeff, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman, was placed No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's rankings of North American Skaters.
Wheeler reports that the Rangers like Verhoeff, which indicates that he’s on their radar to be selected with the fifth overall pick.
The 17-year-old defenseman is coming off a season with the University of North Dakota, in which he posted 17 points through his first 22 collegiate games, but he had only three assists in his final 14 games.
“Verhoeff is a big two-way defenseman. He's a strong skater, especially for his size,” Pronman writes. “He isn't flashy, nor is he overly creative offensively, but he has good skill, sees the ice well and makes difficult plays with a great point shot that will be a threat in the NHL. His decision-making at times can leave you wanting, though.
“He’s hard on his checks and uses his size. In college, he wasn't a hard minutes defenseman this season, but he has been at the junior level, and he was a 17-year-old on a top college team. He projects as a tough-minutes top-pair defenseman in the NHL who could score at a quality clip.