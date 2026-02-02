Three-Quarter Annual Season Comments About The Rangers

1. The Maven has heard two diametrically opposed views of Artemi Panarin. This from ex-Ranger-Turned-Author-Turned Actor, Sean Avery. "Panarin has no heart or courage." Then a pause and something that sounds like, "A (Bibbedy-Bobiddy) Bum!"
2. And now a witness for the defense; superscout Jess Rubenstein: "I'm sick of this Panarin hate. It's uncalled for and dishonest!"
3. The Maven has a tune that can be warbled after every Mike Sullivan postgame scrum: "It Seems To Me I've Heard That Song Before."
4. After Breadman goes bye-bye, who's next in line? How about once-promising Braden Schneider.
5. Last September, The Hockey News' "Future Watch" for the Rangers touted defenseman E.J. Emery of the University of North Dakota in the fifth spot out of ten. THN: "Physical tools are outstanding but lacks offensive punch." (I'm told that Drury would like to get him out of college and into the pro ranks, but a reliable scout insists that "He's not ready."
6. Same for seventh-ranked blueliner Drew Fortescue of Boston College. "He doesn't give an inch defensively and has won championships wherever he's played" is the X-Ray.
7. Fan Comments: Andy Meier of Newburgh, N.Y. "I wouldn't pay to see the Rangers and I've been a fan for years," Also, Anonymous from Staten Island: "Asking the fans for 'patience' is such a copout. I've been super disconnected from the team this year, they've been so bad."
8. Sign that the Rangers are in trouble on any given night – when Sam Carrick is the club's best player.
9. Scott Morrow as the next Adam Fox? That'll happen when the mountain comes over the moon!