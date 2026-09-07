Three Rangers Prospects To Watch Out For Going Into Training Camp

Training camp for Rangers rookies is about to open in Westchester while in Eastchester, North Chester and Chester Morris, the BIG question fairly well shrieks:
WHO' BE THE BEST PROSPECT?(You'll notice that we don't fool around here – well, a little – in Maven Chester.)
We already have the answer, thanks to my Vice President In Charge of Prospectors, the one and only Jeff (Himself) Rubenstein who cordially presents "The Terrific (Kid) Trio:
1. ADAM SYKORA: "In his earlier appearances the Slovakian Sensation – left wing since you asked – brought huge energy to the fourth line. He also was the unit's best forechecker and – if you'll pardon my redundancy – was a major deliverer of vim,l vigor and vitality!"
2. JAROSLAV CHMELAR: "A Czech right wing, this man-child is a wrecking ball on ice, hitting anyone in his way. As a bonus, JC is a rock-solid penalty-[killer. At 6-4, 227 pounds, this broth of a boy is ideal for a third or fourth-line.'
Bonus Stuff: His offense is underrated (so is my knuckleball) and when he sets up within the slot, only a bulldozer (no, not a cowdozer) will move him. P.S. If you politely ask this gentleman, he'll willingly play the left side."
3. NATHAN ASPINALL: "Another left wing, Nat The Bat finished second in OHL scoring (33-61-94 last year and was a third team AHL-CHL. At a healthy 6-7, 207 pounds, this third cousin of King Kong has improved his passing (not necessarily on the highway) but his skating will never qualify him for the Ice Follies, Ice Capades or the Hollywood Ice Review.
Bet on him – with your dough, not mine – to be the biggest surprise of camp. (No, silly, not Camp Kiowa.) Don't laugh, but he could wind up on a line with Gabe (The Babe) Perreault!"
P.S. You heard it here first, this trio could propel the Blueshirts into the playoffs!