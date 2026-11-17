New York Rangers
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Nov 17, 2026 7:24 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:24 AM
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On the exact 100th anniversary of their first-ever game against the Montreal Maroons, the New York Rangers capped off the century with a resounding 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.
To commemorate their first 100 years as a franchise, the Rangers held a pregame ceremony featuring many of the team’s former greats, including Mark Messier, Henrik Lundqvist, Brian Leetch, and Mike Richter.
“As we close this out on the first one hundred years of business, we turn our focus to the new future,” Messier said to the fans at Madison Square Garden. “We are all watching, we are cheering for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do to start the next century.”
What the Rangers did to start the next century was play one of their more complete games of the season, centered around their defensive play against one of the premier Eastern Conference teams in what was a true statement win.
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Here are the main takeaways from Monday night’s victory:
Rangers Play To Their Defensive Identity:
Since being hired as the Rangers’ head coach in 2025, Mike Sullivan has been trying to establish a new culture on Broadway.
Sullivan hoped to mold his team into a tight-checking, defensively minded unit, and while that message didn’t exactly translate during the 2025-26 campaign, the identity of the team has shifted, and it’s paying dividends on the ice this season.
Even without their star goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, the Rangers have continued to mold their game around being defensively stingy and playing with a strong physical edge.
“What does Rangers hockey look like? In other words, what does the game look like when we're at our best? I think we're a stingy, checking team that has the ability to score. It's not the other way around, and that's the conversation that we've had with the group, and I think they're buying in. We're competing hard. We're defending hard.”
On Monday night, the Rangers only allowed 11 shots through the first two periods, and they allowed very few high-danger chances in front of Joonas Korpisalo.
In the third period, while holding a lead, the Blueshirts’ structured defensive brand of hockey was on full display, stifling Montreal’s push for a rally while also dictating the pace of play.
“I thought we played hard,” Sullivan said. “I thought we were stingy. I thought we did a real good job getting five on the inside. Just a lot of it is just attention to detail. Know your job. Do your job. Trust that your linemates are going to do theirs. And then there's a commitment associated with playing defense. I thought we did a pretty good job containing pucks in quadrants. There's an element of physicality that's required there. I think when we do that, we spend less time there and make it harder on our opponents to get to the inside. I give our players a lot of credit. I think they're buying into playing a stingy defensive game.”
The Rangers' penalty kill, which ranks second in the NHL with an 89.1% success rate, remained red-hot, killing off all four of Montreal's power plays.
Will Cuylle Thrives In Top Six Role:
Will Cuylle filled in on a line with J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye for Pavel Dorofeyev, who was held out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury he suffered during Sunday’s practice.
Playing primarily in a third-line role all season, Cuylle had scored four goals over the previous 21 games, and Sullivan was hoping to unlock his offensive potential.
“Our hopes when we put him up there (was) that we could maybe get him going again, scoring,” Sullivan said of his decision to move Cuylle into the top six.
The 24-year-old forward scored two goals, although one came on the penalty kill, so Sullivan’s change seemed to have paid off in the way he was hoping for.
Cuylle had his imprint all over the game, both offensively and defensively, as he helped further establish a grind game to line with Miller and Kartye, all the while holding his own when matched up against the Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovský trio.
“I thought it was one of his better games as of late,” Sullivan said of Cuylle. “He's a great athlete. He can really skate. He's big and strong. He's tough to handle. I thought he had a real solid game overall, both sides of the puck.”
Joonas Korpisalo Makes Strong MSG Debut:
After missing 16 games due to a lower-body injury, Joonas Korpisalo has put together three quality performances upon his return to the lineup.
In three games, Korpisalo holds a 3-0-0 record, a 1.67 goals-against average, and a .940 save percentage.
On Monday night, Korpisalo made 24 saves on 25 shots and made timely saves throughout the night, specifically late in the third period when the Rangers held a 3-1 lead.
“Special, special day, my first real game here,” Korpisalo said. “That was awesome. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, so I’m glad we won today.”
Garand started 10 of the Rangers’ 11 games after Igor Shesterkin went down with a season-ending injury on Oct. 9, with the fatigue and burden of a strenuous workload beginning to show in his game.
The return of Korpisalo has allowed the Rangers to find a goaltending balance that could prove to be a sustainable strategy for the remainder of the season without Shesterkin.
“I think Korpi’s done a great job,” Sullivan said. “I think Dylan Garand has done a great job as well. I feel like we’ve got two guys now that are gonna give us a chance to win. We’ve liked how we’ve gone here since Korpi’s gotten healthy. We’ve pretty much established a gameplan where those two guys are gonna share the load so to speak — and our hope is that we get the best version of each guy.”
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