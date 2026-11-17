“I thought we played hard,” Sullivan said. “I thought we were stingy. I thought we did a real good job getting five on the inside. Just a lot of it is just attention to detail. Know your job. Do your job. Trust that your linemates are going to do theirs. And then there's a commitment associated with playing defense. I thought we did a pretty good job containing pucks in quadrants. There's an element of physicality that's required there. I think when we do that, we spend less time there and make it harder on our opponents to get to the inside. I give our players a lot of credit. I think they're buying into playing a stingy defensive game.”