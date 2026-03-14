To Win Or To Lose: The Rangers' Dilemma

Terrence Lee-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/0f318662-df32-423b-8f99-bb90a32591d9.jpeg]\nTerrence Lee-Imagn Images\n\nThere are studious, serious – and downright strong-willed – hockey people out\nthere in\n\nDowntown Rangerville who worry about the franchise as a whole, MORE than winning\nnow.\n\nTo them – superscout Jess Rubenstein being one – beating Minnesota is less\nimportant than positioning for a top Draft pick.\n\nAnd, of course, "positioning" means that losing, in this case, is best.\n\nThe Maven vehemently disagrees with Jeff but I am obliged to look at both sides\nof the issue so here goes:\n\nFOUR REASONS WHY THE RANGERS DESPERATELY MUST BECOME STRONGER AS A FRANCHISE:\n(Courtesy Jess)\n\n1. HARTFORD: The AHL farm club is a mess.\n\n2. PROSPECT: North Dakota product EJ Emery projects as no better than a sixth\ndefenseman – if he makes the NHL.\n\n3. THE DEARTH: "Not a single prospect will come to the Rangers and be a first\nline player – Not One!" insists Jeff. \n\n4. ANSWERS THE MAVEN: As for my personal optimism over the three straight\nRangers wins, Pal Jess goes poetic: "What a fool believes, he sees!"