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To Win Or To Lose: The Rangers' Dilemma cover image

To Win Or To Lose: The Rangers' Dilemma

Stan Fischler
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There are studious, serious – and downright strong-willed – hockey people out there in

Downtown Rangerville who worry about the franchise as a whole, MORE than winning now.

To them – superscout Jess Rubenstein being one – beating Minnesota is less important than positioning for a top Draft pick.

And, of course, "positioning" means that losing, in this case, is best.

The Maven vehemently disagrees with Jeff but I am obliged to look at both sides of the issue so here goes:

FOUR REASONS WHY THE RANGERS DESPERATELY MUST BECOME STRONGER AS A FRANCHISE: (Courtesy Jess)

1. HARTFORD: The AHL farm club is a mess.

2. PROSPECT: North Dakota product EJ Emery projects as no better than a sixth defenseman – if he makes the NHL.

3. THE DEARTH: "Not a single prospect will come to the Rangers and be a first line player –  Not One!" insists Jeff. 

4. ANSWERS THE MAVEN: As for my personal optimism over the three straight Rangers wins, Pal Jess goes poetic: "What a fool believes, he sees!"

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