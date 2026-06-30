Twas The Night Before Free Agency....So What?

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/9ab2e88e-f9bc-473e-b453-924ccd49d000.jpeg]\nRon Chenoy-Imagn Images\n\nOnce upon a time, the night before free agency was a time for Rangers fans to\nget nutsy-futsy as if the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Final was tomorrow.\n\nNo more.\n\nThe "Free Agent Frenzy" always has been exciting but that was predicated on\nblockbuster after blockbuster move had just been made; or was about to be made.\n\nIf you were Blueshirts major domo Chris Drury which free agent would you go\nhotsy totsy for other than old buddy Mats Zuccarello?\n\nPersonally, I would have loved for the Blueshirts to nab intimidating defender\nRadko Gudas but the Panthers grabbed him along with onetime (Playoff) Rangers\ntormentor goalie Akira Schmid. \n\nSurprises always emerge around Draft and Free Agent Frenzy time.\n\nBlue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey advises that Tomas Chrenko –\ndrafted 81st overall in the third round by the Rangers – is a gifted center who\nhas received "heavy praise."\n\nWrite down that name: CHRENKO, McCaffrey knows. And if you don't believe me,\ncheck out his latest Blue Collar Blue Shirt; it's the biggest and best ever.