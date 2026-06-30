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Twas The Night Before Free Agency....So What?

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Stan Fischler
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Once upon a time, the night before free agency was a time for Rangers fans to get nutsy-futsy as if the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Final was tomorrow.

No more.

The "Free Agent Frenzy" always has been exciting but that was predicated on blockbuster after blockbuster move had just been made; or was about to be made.

If you were Blueshirts major domo Chris Drury which free agent would you go hotsy totsy for other than old buddy Mats Zuccarello?

Personally, I would have loved for the Blueshirts to nab intimidating defender Radko Gudas but the Panthers grabbed him along with onetime (Playoff) Rangers tormentor goalie Akira Schmid. 

Surprises always emerge around Draft and Free Agent Frenzy time.

Blue Collar Blue Shirt publisher Sean McCaffrey advises that Tomas Chrenko – drafted 81st overall in the third round by the Rangers – is a gifted center who has received "heavy praise."

Write down that name: CHRENKO, McCaffrey knows. And if you don't believe me, check out his latest Blue Collar Blue Shirt; it's the biggest and best ever.

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