Two Notable Rangers' Defensemen Remain Unsigned

We are at one of the quietest points of the offseason, but the New York Rangers still have two notable restricted free agents without a contract extension in place.
The futures of defensemen Scott Morrow and Vincent Iorio with the Rangers appear to be in flux, as both remain unsigned.
The Blueshirts acquired Morrow from the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the K’Andre Miller sign-and-trade package.
Despite coming into the 2025-26 season with some promise and expectation, the 23-year-old defenseman was unable to carve out a consistent role with the Rangers, bouncing up and down from the NHL and American Hockey League.
The 23-year-old defenseman played in 29 NHL games this past season, recording six points while averaging 15:40 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Rangers claimed Iorio off waivers from the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 31.
Iorio stuck around with the Rangers for the remainder of the season, but he was scratched for a handful of games. ‘
The 23-year-old defenseman posted three points in 27 games for New York while averaging 13:05 minutes.
The Rangers re-signed Braden Schneider to a one-year, $5.5 million contract extension, and acquired both Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, which puts Morrow and Iorio in a difficult position to earn consistent playing time at the NHL level.
It’s unclear where the Rangers are regarding negotiations with Morrow and Iorio.