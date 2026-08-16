Two Rangers Linemates Who Could Bring Out the Best in Pavel Dorofeyev

The New York Rangers’ offseason acquisition, Pavel Dorofeyev, adds much-needed offensive firepower to a lineup that was lacking it last season.
The big question is where Mike Sullivan will insert Dorofeyev into the lineup.
During his time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Dorofeyev thrived playing on a line alongside Jack Eichel.
The 25-year-old forward has become a reliable goal scorer, recording over 30 goals in each of the past two seasons, and playing with a center the likes of Eichel helped elevate him to this status.
With the Rangers, Dorofeyev should be paired with a playmaking center, making Mika Zibanejad his perfect linemate.
Zibanejad is a player who can help get the most out of Dorofeyev.
It was just a couple of seasons ago when Chris Kreider recorded a career high of 39 goals with Zibanejad by his side.
The 33-year-old center has the ability to create opportunities for Dorofeyev through his elite playmaking skills and high hockey IQ.
Alexis Lafrenière would be an ideal third forward to complement Dorofeyev and Zibanejad.
Slotting Lafrenière at the other wing adds another scoring threat and takes some pressure off Dorofeyev’s back.
This past season, Lafrenière expanded his game, providing more of a presence in front of the net, which allowed Sullivan to use the 2020 first overall pick in a multitude of different ways.
We saw Lafrenière play some of his best hockey last season, playing alongside Zibanejad, as the two forwards have proven to mesh well together.
Zibanejad’s strong two-way game and reliable defensive play also help balance things out, making the line less prone to potential mismatches against the opposing team’s top players.
A Dorofeyev, Zibanejad, and Lafrenière line gives the Rangers a legitimately potent offensive trio that Sullivan can rely on to produce consistently in a five-on-five setting.