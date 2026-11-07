Tye Kartye Returns To Seattle As A Completely Different Player Amid Rangers Success

"He works at his game every day. He's a relentless worker. He's just a great teammate, I think. Ever since we've picked him up and he joined our team, he's just fit in with our group,” Sullivan said of Kartye. “I think he's getting better and better. If you go back to when he joined our team last year until now, I think he has something like 28/29 points in 40 games. Right around that.