Tye Kartye Returns To Seattle As A Completely Different Player Amid Rangers Success

New York Rangers
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Nov 7, 2026 8:58 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 8:58 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Tye Kartye returns to Seattle for the first time since being waived by the Kraken on Saturday as a completely different player.
When Kartye was waived by the Kraken in February 2025, it was an emotional time for a player who had built up his NHL career in Seattle. However, he quickly shifted gears, as he was claimed off waivers by the New York Rangers and immediately reported to the team.
“It's disappointing at the time,” Kartye said last season of being waived. “I think coming here (New York) is a fresh start, and I was excited to get with a new team and try and showcase my game and how I play. I'm really thankful that the Rangers took a chance on me, and I'm trying to make the most of the opportunity.”
To finish off the 2025-26 campaign, Kartye jumped into a bottom-six role for the Rangers, becoming a staple on the penalty kill while recording five goals, nine assists, and 14 points in 24 games.
To start the 2026-27 season, Kartye’s game has completely transformed in an increased role.
The 25-year-old forward was elevated into a top-six forward position after the first couple of games, which has helped him unlock a whole new side of his offensive game.
Kartye currently has 12 points in 17 games, putting him on pace to shatter his career-high of 20 points.
"He works at his game every day. He's a relentless worker. He's just a great teammate, I think. Ever since we've picked him up and he joined our team, he's just fit in with our group,” Sullivan said of Kartye. “I think he's getting better and better. If you go back to when he joined our team last year until now, I think he has something like 28/29 points in 40 games. Right around that.
“We looked at it the other day. This guy's on a 60-plus point pace since he's become a Ranger. And he brings so many intangibles. He's good on the penalty kill, his puck pursuit game, he skates, he hunts pucks, and he's conscientious defensively. He's been a great fit for our group. I think he thrives in the game that we're trying to play, but I couldn't be happier for him."
He’s proven his ability to take on many different responsibilities.
Playing alongside J.T. Miller, Kartye has often been tasked with matching up against opposing teams’ top lines, but his line has also continuously proven to be one of the Rangers’ most productive offensively.
Kartye now serves a role on both the penalty kill and power play, expanding his special teams responsibilities as Sullivan continues to build trust in him.
The Kingston native is averaging 16:08 minutes, the most in his NHL career, and he has played over 20 minutes in each of the past two games.
“Just my experience of coaching him here in the time that I’ve had him, he’s a guy that can handle the minutes with the way he plays,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know that we want to get into a circumstance where he’s playing 20-plus (minutes) night after night after night, but on the odd occasion, if he gets up in that range, because of his motor, he can handle it.”
This return to Seattle comes as a full-circle moment for Kartye, who is experiencing the most success of his career less than one year after being waived by the Kraken.
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