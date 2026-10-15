Tye Kartye's Top-Six Emergence ‘Not Surprising’ To Rangers

New York Rangers
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Oct 15, 2026 8:57 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 8:57 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
When the New York Rangers claimed Tye Kartye off waivers in February, it wasn’t necessarily expected that he would emerge as a top-six forward, but here we are.
Just a couple of games into the season, Mike Sullivan made a line change, putting Kartye in a top-six role on a line with J.T. Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev.
Mostly playing in a bottom-six position throughout his NHL career and Rangers tenure, Kartye’s promotion in the lineup served as a crucial opportunity for him.
“Getting up there and getting that opportunity is really cool, really important to me,” Kartye said. “When you get up there you just want to take advantage of the opportunity and do everything you can to keep that spot.”
So far, Kartye has done more than just keep that spot.
The 25-year-old forward has thrived in this elevated role, as he’s been able to flash his offensive upside that we didn’t even necessarily know was there beforehand.
While Kartye’s success playing in a top-six role may surprise many, it wasn’t a shock to anyone within the confines of the Rangers locker room.
“It's honestly not surprising. We played about 25 games together at the end of the year last year, and I think he produced pretty well,” Miller said of Kartye. “So he's got a lot of things to like about his game. Obviously, aside from his work ethic that everybody sees, I think he's got more skill than we think. He just plays a straightforward game, making the most of a great opportunity. I love playing with him. It's easy to play with guys like that, hardworking left wingers that just work and play 200-foot hockey, and he has enough skill to hurt you when he gets free.”
Playing on a line with Miller and Alexis Lafrenière, Kartye has been producing at a high rate, recording two goals, two assists, and four points over the past two games.
Kartye’s swift skating has always been a strong attribute of his, and he’s been able to add an element of speed to his line, allowing them to play at a quicker pace.
To complement his speed, Kartye is relentless on the forecheck and plays with a physical edge that further establishes an identity for a trio centered around an effective “grind game,” as Sullivan refers to it.
“Very,” Sullivan said of how impressed he’s been with Kartye. “I think Tye brings a speed dimension to the line he's on. His best attribute might be his puck pursuit ability. He can hunt pucks, chase down defensemen. His skating ability, his speed, his physicality, and he's shown an ability to make subtle plays.
“He's shown an ability to play a give-and-go game in tight spaces. He's brave enough to get to the blue paint and take a glove in the face to get a stick on a puck, go banging a rebound, whatever it may be. He's a dog on a bone on the puck, and I think that might be his greatest attribute. I think he brings that element to that line, and I think that line has thrived.”
On Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kartye also put his playmaking skills on display, setting up Lafrenière for two goals, including one where he made a full-ice, backhanded pass.
Kartye has gone from averaging 14:04 minutes last season to averaging 15:09 minutes to kick off the 2026-27 campaign.
He’s continued to play a critical shorthanded role, serving as one of the Rangers’ primary penalty killers.
From a waiver pickup to an impactful top-six forward, Kartye is proving his worth on a nightly basis for the Rangers, helping earn a larger role in the process.
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