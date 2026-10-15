Tye Kartye's Top-Six Emergence ‘Not Surprising’ To Rangers

“It's honestly not surprising. We played about 25 games together at the end of the year last year, and I think he produced pretty well,” Miller said of Kartye. “So he's got a lot of things to like about his game. Obviously, aside from his work ethic that everybody sees, I think he's got more skill than we think. He just plays a straightforward game, making the most of a great opportunity. I love playing with him. It's easy to play with guys like that, hardworking left wingers that just work and play 200-foot hockey, and he has enough skill to hurt you when he gets free.”