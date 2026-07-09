Unbelievable Story: How 2 Rangers Stole One Toronto Trolley Car

Okay, okay, I know you won't believe this but I have the evidence to prove it.
Two Hall of Fame Rangers once stole a Toronto trolley – otherwise known as a streetcar – held it captive for almost an hour before releasing it to the public.
Before detailing this once-in-a-lifetime heist, let The Maven assure you that I'll list my source proving it happened at the end of this delicious tale.
To understand the original 1926-27 Blueshirts, who would win the Stanley Cup just a year later, imagine the wild and wooly St.Louis Cardinals "Gashouse Gang" with such characters as
Pepper Martin, Dizzy Dean and his equally nutty brother Paul.
Just imagine them on skates and you have that original Rangers team from the The Roarin' Twenties. Those Blueshirts couldn't help being a little bit wild, considering the raucous Manhattan night life that soon would envelop them.
"It was the era of the flapper and the sheik," wrote Eric Whitehead in The Patricks – Hockey's Royal Family, "the Charleston (dance), jazz bands and prohibition, which was the Great American Joke."
Near Madison Square Garden, the Rangers would stay at a hotel overlooking Broadway. There were an estimated 100,000 speakeasies (illicit booze parlors) and a thousand night clubs for the mostly small town Canadian hockey players to indulge.
Two of those players were center Frank (Raffles) Boucher and defenseman Ivan (Ching) Johnson. Neither was known to be allergic to rye, scotch, rum or vodka.
That helps explain how two future Hall of Famers wound up stealing a Toronto trolley or, as they called them in Toronto, "streetcars."