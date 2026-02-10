Unsung Rangers From Yesteryear: Bill Moe

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6b270a07-0715-4247-b2bd-245e9ed1542a.jpeg]\nFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n\nAlthough Bill Moe was born in Danvers, Massachusetts, he cut his puck teeth in\nMinneapolis, and eventually turned pro with the AHL Hershey Bears. \n\nIn 1944, the Blueshirts traded four players for Moe who, by this time, had\ndeveloped a near perfect hip check. \n\nAfter watching Bill spill enemy forwards with his crouching body blocks, the\nfootball-minded New York sportswriters dubbed him "The Best Blocking Back In\nHockey.."\n\nAcme photographer Andy Lopez won a prize for his photo in 1947 of Moe turning\nMaple Leafs forward Gaye Stewart upside down with one of Bill's patented whack\njobs.\n\nThe flat of Stewart's head was touching the ice while Gaye's skate blades were\npointing to the old MSG ceiling!\n\nP.S. Moe didn't get a penalty on the play but Stewart exited with a migraine!