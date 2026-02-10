Logo
New York Rangers
Unsung Rangers From Yesteryear: Bill Moe cover image

Unsung Rangers From Yesteryear: Bill Moe

Stan Fischler
17h
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORKFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Bill Moe was born in Danvers, Massachusetts, he cut his puck teeth in Minneapolis, and eventually turned pro with the AHL Hershey Bears. 

In 1944, the Blueshirts traded four players for Moe who, by this time, had developed a near perfect hip check.  

After watching Bill spill enemy forwards with his crouching body blocks, the football-minded New York sportswriters dubbed him "The Best Blocking Back In Hockey.."

Acme photographer Andy Lopez won a prize for his photo in 1947 of Moe turning Maple Leafs forward Gaye Stewart upside down with one of Bill's patented whack jobs.

The flat of Stewart's head was touching the ice while Gaye's skate blades were pointing to the old MSG ceiling!

P.S. Moe didn't get a penalty on the play but Stewart exited with a migraine!

