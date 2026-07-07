Update On Everything Blueshirts

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/28c8e477-b679-41bc-8793-880f8cbd30ad.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nReasons To Be Enthused About Opening Night are as follows:\n\n1. At the moment – and for months -- the Rangers remain undefeated.\n\n2. Any one of the following could be a star: Gabe Perreault, Jaroslav Chmelar,\nAdam Sykora, Dylan Garand and MatthewRobertson.\n\n3. The above "Kiddie Korps" was welcomed both individually and collectively by\nthe MSG Faithful late last season. (But, you have to wonder whether all five can\nmake the varsity.)\n\n4. Barring a trade, The Maven says the prime management concern will be lack of\ndepth at center.\n\n5. Granted that neither prospects Nathan Aspinall nor Liam Greentree will be\nready for the 2026-27 Show. (But a year from now? YES!)\n\n6. If we can assume that 2025-26 was a "Just One Of Those Things" punk season\nfor Braden Schneider, then perhaps he will avoid a trade and become a reliable\nthird pair defender.\n\n7. Mika Zibanejad – as a linemate for Pavel Dorofeyev – is not out of the\nquestion.\n\n8. The Rangers who'll be most hurt by the departure of Pal Vin Trocheck is\nnewest, rich Ranger Doc Dorofeyev.