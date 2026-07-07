Logo
New York RangersNew York Rangers

Update On Everything Blueshirts

StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stan Fischler
featured
4h
Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesWendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Reasons To Be Enthused About Opening Night are as follows:

1. At the moment – and for months -- the Rangers remain undefeated.

2. Any one of the following could be a star: Gabe Perreault, Jaroslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora, Dylan Garand and MatthewRobertson.

3. The above "Kiddie Korps" was welcomed both individually and collectively by the MSG Faithful late last season. (But, you have to wonder whether all five can make the varsity.)

4. Barring a trade, The Maven says the prime management concern will be lack of depth at center.

5. Granted that neither prospects Nathan Aspinall nor Liam Greentree will be ready for the 2026-27 Show. (But a year from now? YES!)

6. If we can assume that 2025-26 was a "Just One Of Those Things" punk season for  Braden Schneider, then perhaps he will avoid a trade and become a reliable third pair defender.

7. Mika Zibanejad – as a linemate for Pavel Dorofeyev – is not out of the question.

8. The Rangers who'll be most hurt by the departure of Pal Vin Trocheck is newest, rich Ranger Doc Dorofeyev.

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy