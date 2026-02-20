Update On Igor Shesterkin And Adam Fox

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/4d26050c-8d0e-4160-ae0b-01b898ff2ad9.jpeg]\nSergei Belski-Imagn Images\n\nFor those Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] fans who can\ntear themselves away from the Olympics, there's some optimism in the Blueshirts\nbungalow.\n\nBoth Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox are skating and working out.\n\nNot that a playoff drive is being contemplated at this late date but the fact\nthat both are moving closer to OKville is gratifying.\n\nWhether either or both return to intense competition, however remains\ndebatable. \n\nDoes the High Command gain by setting a definite date? That depends on what GM\nChris Drury sees through his telescope.\n\nAt this point in time neither Igor nor Adam fall into the trade bin. Then again,\nwould you want an aging, brittle Fox on your team if you're talking trade with\nthe Blueshirts?\n\nNot me, my good friend.\n\nShesty? Maybe, but his toll is high and his physical future is debatable.\n\nAt this point, the best to wish for is that the medical staff finds them\nship-shape and back taking a regular turn; or making saves; as the case may be.\n\nBest we focus on the Olympics!