New York Rangers
Update On Igor Shesterkin And Adam Fox

Update On Igor Shesterkin And Adam Fox

Stan Fischler
5h
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

For those Rangers fans who can tear themselves away from the Olympics, there's some optimism in the Blueshirts bungalow.

Both Igor Shesterkin  and Adam Fox are skating and working out.

Not that a playoff drive is being contemplated at this late date but the fact that both are moving closer to OKville is gratifying.

Whether either or both return to intense competition, however remains debatable. 

Does the High Command gain by setting a definite date? That  depends on what GM Chris Drury sees through his telescope.

At this point in time neither Igor nor Adam fall into the trade bin. Then again, would you want an aging, brittle Fox on your team if you're talking trade with the Blueshirts?

Not me, my good friend.

Shesty? Maybe, but his toll is high and his physical future is debatable.

At this point, the best to wish for is that the medical staff finds them ship-shape and back taking a regular turn;  or making saves; as the case may be.

Best we focus on the Olympics!

