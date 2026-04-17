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Urho Vaakanainen Set To Represent Finland At 2026 IIHF World Championship cover image

Urho Vaakanainen Set To Represent Finland At 2026 IIHF World Championship

Remy Mastey
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Urho Vaakanainen is set to play for Team Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. 

The World Championship will take place from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland. 

This will be the first time Vaakanainen plays at the World Championship, while he last represented Finland during the 4 Nations Face-Off. 

The Rangers acquired Vaakanainen from the Anaheim Ducks during the 2024-25 season in a trade centered around Jacob Trouba. 

The 27-year-old defenseman has played a total of 80 games for the Rangers over the course of two seasons, recording two goals, 19 assists, and 21 points. 

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