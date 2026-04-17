Urho Vaakanainen Set To Represent Finland At 2026 IIHF World Championship

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/117f35af-db34-4b8a-a337-40b49e7ea8c8.jpeg]\nStan Szeto-Imagn Images\n\nUrho Vaakanainen is set to play for Team Finland at the 2026 IIHF World\nChampionship. \n\nThe World Championship will take place from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg,\nSwitzerland. \n\nThis will be the first time Vaakanainen plays at the World Championship, while\nhe last represented Finland during the 4 Nations Face-Off. \n\nThe Rangers acquired Vaakanainen from the Anaheim Ducks during the 2024-25\nseason in a trade centered around Jacob Trouba. \n\nThe 27-year-old defenseman has played a total of 80 games for the Rangers over\nthe course of two seasons, recording two goals, 19 assists, and 21 points.