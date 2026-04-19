Vincent Trocheck Opens Up About Health Scare And Future With Rangers

“Once the trade deadline was over, it was just kind of for that stuff to be like, it's done for now,” Trocheck said. “I can just play hockey and my family can kind of relax. If something does happen in the summer, we at least have some to figure some stuff out. It was more to see what we had as a team after the deadline, going into the summer and trying to get the young guys acclimated. Just trying to see what we have I guess.”