Vincent Trocheck Opens Up About “Weird” End To Rangers Tenure

Vincent Trocheck is set to return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday night as the New York Rangers take on the Utah Mammoth.
As part of the Rangers’ hectic offseason, the team traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth for Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.
Trocheck being traded did not come out of the blue.
After Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury issued a letter in January outlining the organization's plan to retool the roster, Trocheck was the subject of constant trade rumors.
It almost felt like a certainty that the veteran forward was held out of the Rangers’ lineup one day before the trade deadline due to roster management reasons, but the Blueshirts ultimately decided to keep Trocheck.
On Sunday, just hours ahead of Trocheck’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena, he confessed that he felt weird staying with the Rangers after all of the speculation that he would be traded.
“It was a roller coaster, but I think last year going into the trade deadline, being pretty positive that it was going to happen, and then it not,” Trocheck said. “It was a little bit odd. Like it just felt weird. Going back to a team that, you know, felt like I was already out the door. And then going into the offseason, it was, I think again, pretty evident that it was going to happen.”
Despite the rocky ending, Trocheck’s tenure in New York was generally successful, as he helped the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final twice in four years.
“It was a special place to be,” Trocheck said of New York. “Obviously being a part of an Original 6 team, playing in New York City, it doesn’t really get much better than that.”
Trocheck signed a seven-year, $39.5 million contract with the Blueshirts in 2022 with every intention of ending his career in New York.
It didn’t work out that way for the 33-year-old forward, who was ultimately not a part of Drury's vision for the retooling Rangers.
“I think everywhere you go, you kind of envision that being your last stop,” Trocheck said “So yeah, I think that was kind of the plan when I signed there. It was just to be there for the rest of my career. Things happen. It's business and teams go in certain directions that you can't really avoid decisions being made.”