Vincent Trocheck Resumes Skating As He Inches Toward Return From Injury

Signs are pointing toward Vincent Trocheck returning to the lineup sooner rather than later for the New York Rangers.

In a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9, Trocheck suffered an upper-body injury, and he was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly afterward.

While not joining the Rangers on their four-game road trip, Sullivan confirmed that Trocheck resumed skating on Monday back in New York, as he continues to make progress.

The 32-year-old forward will be eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve and play on Nov. 1 against the Seattle Kraken, although he’ll likely make his return once the Rangers come back from their west-coast road trip.

Trocheck has missed the team’s past nine games, which has completely shaken up the lineup, causing Sullivan to really juggle his lines.

Trocheck’s presence gave the Rangers flexibility to play J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad together, but they were split up once Trocheck went down in order to provide more center depth and balance.

Having Trocheck in the lineup is critical to the Rangers’ success with all that the veteran forward brings to the table at both ends of the ice.

Believe it or not, Sam Carrick has jumped into the role as the New York Rangers’ main enforcer.

Sullivan’s tone while talking about Trocheck’s injury status has grown increasingly positive, and that’s an encouraging sign.