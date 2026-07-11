Vincent Trocheck Reveals Why He Changed No-Trade List To Clear Path For Utah Trade

When Vincent Trocheck was the subject of trade rumors during the 2025-26 season, he made his preference clear regarding where he wanted to end up if he were to be dealt by the New York Rangers.
Leading up to the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline, Trocheck expressed his desire to remain on the East Coast due to family-related reasons, emphasizing that West Coast teams are on his 12-team no-trade list.
“I’m sure you're relating to the I don't want to be out west talk on Instagram or Twitter or whatever,” Trocheck said. “It’s not a secret, they’re on my no-trade clause list. Family is important to me and my family is on the East Coast.”
Ultimately, Trocheck was traded to the Utah Mammoth on July 1 in exchange for Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 third-round pick.
It was puzzling to see Trocheck traded to a West Coast team after his previous comments in which he publicly expressed his desire to stay out East.
Despite having Utah on his no-trade list just a few months ago, the 33-year-old forward decided to alter his list and allow the deal that sent him to the Mammoth.
“It was just going to a team that I think can win was the most important thing for me,” Trocheck said. “Been in the league a long time, and I haven’t won anything, you know, so that’s what’s most important to me.”
The Mammoth are coming off their first playoff appearance since relocating from Arizona to Utah in 2023, and the team has added veteran players, including Trocheck and Anders Lee, to an emerging young core headlined by Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, and Logan Cooley.
“Obviously a lot of potential and been taking a lot of strides the last few years,” Trocheck said. “Very good, young team, and I think for me, one of the biggest things is just going to a team that has a chance to win.”