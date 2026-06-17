Vincent Trocheck Switches Agents With ‘Lots Of Teams Interested’ In Trading For Him

“Well, I do want to be a on team that's a good team," Trocheck said in the days leading up to the trade deadline. "If I'm going to get traded and it's to a team that’s in the same situation as us, then I don't want to move. That sounds miserable in a new city. And I am 32 years old. I would like to win a Stanley Cup. So if I am going to get traded I would like to go to a team that's winning or has a chance to win. I have a 12-team no-trade clause so the teams that are on that are obviously teams I don't want to go to.”