Vincent Trocheck Switches Agents With ‘Lots Of Teams Interested’ In Trading For Him

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Vincent Trocheck has hired Pat Brisson and CAA to represent him moving forward.
This indicates that Trocheck could be preparing for the New York Rangers to trade him in the near future.
Dreger also reported that there are “lots of teams interested” in Trocheck’s services with the offseason officially kicking off.
During the 2025-26 season, Trocheck was the subject of trade rumors, as it seemed like a strong possibility he would be moved before the Mar. 6 NHL Trade Deadline.
The 32-year-old forward openly talked about potentially being traded and voiced his preferred destinations.
“Well, I do want to be a on team that's a good team," Trocheck said in the days leading up to the trade deadline. "If I'm going to get traded and it's to a team that’s in the same situation as us, then I don't want to move. That sounds miserable in a new city. And I am 32 years old. I would like to win a Stanley Cup. So if I am going to get traded I would like to go to a team that's winning or has a chance to win. I have a 12-team no-trade clause so the teams that are on that are obviously teams I don't want to go to.”
In the final game before the trade deadline, the Rangers scratched Trocheck out of the lineup for roster-management purposes.
However, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury opted to hold onto Trocheck for the remainder of the season, hoping his value would increase once the offseason rolled around.
“There's a certain amount of teams, obviously, that are pushing towards getting in the playoffs. Teams and rosters look to get reset and do different things in the offseason,” Drury said after the trade deadline.
“Teams will be looking at free agents and different things, and maybe moving draft picks once picks are set in stone after the lottery and after the playoffs. So, a lot of factors that go into it, and we'll certainly be ready and opportunistic when and where we can."
When speaking to the media for his exit interview, Trocheck did not close off the idea of an offseason trade.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen… I’ll talk to my family about it,” Trocheck said of his future with the Rangers. “Try to see where we’re heading as a team… You want to see the team heading in a direction where we’re going to be working to contend.”
Trocheck has a 12-team no-trade clause in his current contract, which expires in 2029.
The Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings were linked as interested in Trocheck around the trade deadline, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the many teams who have inquired about Trocheck, according to Mollie Walker of The New York Post.