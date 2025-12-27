Vladislav Gavrikov's Offensive Production Has Been A Pleasant Surprise For The Rangers

The biggest surprise for the to come from Vladislav Gavrikov in his first season with the New York Rangers has come offensively.

The Rangers signed Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract during the offseason in order to add a defensive anchor and steady presence to complement Adam Fox.

From a defensive standpoint, Gavrikov has lived up to expectations and then some, which shouldn't be a shocker to anybody.

However, even Mike Sullivan couldn’t have expected the contributions Gavrikov continues to provide offensively.

“Obviously, his core competency is his ability to defend,” Sullivan said of Gavrikov. “He's hard to play against. He's one of the better defending defensemen, we think, in the league. Having said that, we believe has the ability to help our offense, whether it be with outlet passes or joining the rush or being active off the offensive blue line. I won't lie, I'm surprised with how effective he's been just with his instincts. In particular, the way he jumps off the offensive blue line.”

Through 39 games, Gavrikov has recorded six goals, tying a career high, while he’s recorded eight assists and 14 points.

“It’s always nice to score goals, so for now, yes,” Gavrikov said about whether he has built more offensive confidence. “Sometimes the game is dictated a little bit differently so we try to adjust as a D core.”

Sullivan has rewarded the 30-year-old defenseman with a role on the Rangers’ second power-play unit, a position he’s not generally been accustomed to.

Through his time with both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings, Gavrikov wasn’t utilized on the power play, but he admitted his lack of experience on the man advantage isn’t a problem.

“Just a few shifts I would say. I didn’t play on the power play in the NHL like in general,” Gavrikov said. “This is a good opportunity for me to step up and show myself… I feel comfortable there.”

Gavrikov is averaging 23:49 minutes this season and has led the Blueshirts in time on ice since Fox landed on long-term injured reserve.

With Fox out, Gavrikov has stepped into that No. 1 defenseman role, showing his versatility and reliability.

“I’m always looking for the team, how I can help being a team player,” Gavrikov said. “For me it’s not about the points. It’s about producing a good game offensively and defensively.”