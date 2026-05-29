Wayne Gretzky Praises K’Andre Miller As One Of The Best Defensemen In Playoffs

Former New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller has stood out for the Carolina Hurricanes throughout their playoff run thus far, as the team is one game away from a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
After five seasons playing in New York, the Rangers sent Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes last summer in a sign-and-trade deal that included a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, and Scott Morrow.
The Hurricanes went ahead and signed Miller to an eight-year, $60 million contract, which was deemed a risky move at the time, given his inconsistencies and flaws that had held him back with the Blueshirts.
However, Miller has flipped the script, transforming into one of the Hurricanes’ most valuable blueliners on a team filled with top-notch defensemen.
In 12 playoff games, Miller leads all defensemen on the team with eight points, while his 24:05 minutes per game are the most amongst all Carolina players.
The 26-year-old defenseman's evolution has caught the attention of many across the hockey world, including The Great One, Wayne Gretzky.
“Defensively, K'Andre Miller is playing as well as I've ever seen a defenseman play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Gretzky said. “He is just solid offensively, but defensively, nobody can get around him. He's like a brick wall, and when he's not out there, Slavin is.”