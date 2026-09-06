What A Maple Leafs Analyst Thinks Of The Rangers

Despite the respective wealth, neither team even made the playoffs last spring. tBut that was then and this is 2026-27 and – well – you never know.
With that in mind The Maven decided to check in with a young man, Mark Nussbaum, who bills himself as "The Biggest Leafs Fan" even though he measures only 5-10 and around 170 pounds,
How "big" can that be? (Never mind!) Frankly, I couldn't care less about Mark's Maples,
What I really want to know from this Torontonian – who also happens to be an aspiring player agent – is what he thinks of the New York Rangers. And, frankly, Nussbaum has some cogent comments. To wit:
"The Rangers have enough talent to be competitive," says The World's Biggest Leafs fan, "but they have plenty of questions. Granted, they have a couple of stars, experienced vets and some young talent but can they put it all together? That is the question."
Like just about everyone but an Amazon crocodile-hunter, Sir Nussbaum points out that "so much" depends on defenseman Adam Fox being healthier than a Nagasaki Sumo wrestler.
"New York needs Fox at his very best," he asserts, "and – most important – on a CONSISTENT basis."
Nussbaum likes the addition of former Golden Knight Doc Dorofeyev ($77 million seven years) but he fails to mention that there's not a certified – and I do mean CERTIFIED No. 1 center to feed the guy who was well fed with juicy passes by Mitch Marner in Vegas.
Nussbaum: "I like the idea of J.T. Miller playing with Dorofeyev. "The captain can create space and bring a physical presence. I see Miller and Dorofeye -- plus a wing -- combining on a first line that will be both tough to play against while also capable of scoring."
My Toronto pal acknowledges that the Metro Division, led by Cup-winning Carolina, is gonna be very challenging.
"There isn't a single Metro team that can be taken lightly," Mark goes on, "but I believe that New York has enough talent to make things interesting, stay in the conversation all season and be a playoff team."
Did you hear that? He actually labelled your Blueshirts "A PLAYOFF TEAM!"
Hearing that, I respectfully ask non-New Yorker Nussbaum to carefully take this column and tape it to the fridge – and keep it there until April.
(Maven Note; If you're wrong, buddy, you owe me dinner at a Times Square steak house!)