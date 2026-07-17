What Alberts Šmits' Entry-Level Signing Means For His Immediate Future

What does this new development mean for Šmits’ immediate future?
Šmits is considered to be one of the most pro-ready defensemen in the 2026 NHL draft class, which is likely a reason the Rangers decided to take him over other blueliners, including Chase Reid and Keaton Verhoeff, with the fifth overall pick.
Playing at the Olympics, World Championship, and Liiga this past season, Šmits showed his maturity on the ice and cemented his status as a top prospect.
Now that he signed his entry-level contract with the Rangers, the 18-year-old defenseman will join the team for training camp starting in September, with the hopes of earning an opening-night roster spot.
He won’t have an easy path to make the Rangers’ roster due to the additions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, as well as the re-signing of Braden Schneider.
There’s a scenario in which Šmits spends his entire rookie campaign in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
When speaking about Šmits, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury emphasized that the team will do what’s in Šmits’ best interest in terms of his long-term development.
“We're gonna do right by him and the long-term health and well-being of him as a Ranger,” Drury said of Šmits. “This is not a sprint for him. We hope he's a rock-solid defenseman for the Rangers for the next 15 years. We're not going to put him in positions or situations that he can't handle. So excited to add him, but again, not going to do anything that's not in the best interest long term for him.”
Even if Šmits starts the season in Hartford, there’s always potential for him to be recalled over the course of the year if his play warrants it or if injuries occur.
At the very least, we’ll see Šmits at training camp, as he has a real opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Blueshirts.