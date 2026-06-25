What Are We To Make Of These Blueshirt Questions

In case you missed it, the 2026-27 season has already begun. No, silly, not on the ice, I'm talking about the TALK.
Schmoozing about 2026-27 NHL already is underway whether the Knicks happen to like it or not. (Come to think of it, we really don't care what the Knicks or its raucous fans think, do we?)
Here are Rangers questions for you to answer because it's a free country and – besides – nobody but the walls in the Blueshirts office have the answers. Ready. Set! GO!
1. WHAT'S WITH VINCENT TROCHECK? Up until recently, the rumor wires had him as the most likely Ranger to be traded. First, word also has it that he switched to a big-time Hollywood agent. And that could change things. That means – until we hear differently – that Vinnie, the second-best Blueshirt interview, still is with us. (Maven's Thought: I never wanted Vinnie to move out of town. Still would like him to stay.)
2. IS DYLAN GARAND GOOD ENOUGH TO BE IGOR SHESTERKINS'S BACKUP? Up until the 2025-26 homestretch the answer had been a rip-roarin' NO! But give the good backup goalie some credit. He finished strong and, after paying heavy dues in the AHL, he's ready for the challenge. (Maven's Thought: I'm rooting hard for him to succeed; mostly because my personal odds indicate that he will. Also, the R's haven't had Dylan around for a while.)
3. SHOULD WE WORRY ABOUT RUMORS THAT SLAVA GAVRIKOV IS HEADING BACK TO L.A.? Most of these "We hear..." bits of nonsense have the value of a three-dollar bill. But since Gavvy is pals with his Breadman Panarin and the Kings will open with a new coach, I'm taking the report seriously, (Maven's Thought: Ordinarily I'd dismiss this one out of hand. Then again, Slava has reason to be fed up with the Rangers failings.Let's face it, the Panarin link may be relevant in the long run.")
4. THE SURPRISE DRURY BIGGIE??? So far all that's emanating from Drury's MSG office is the silence of the lambs. Sooner or later a sonic blast figures to occur, perhaps even a huge surprise. (Maven's Thought: Right now, there's nothing in the Trade Bag but hot air. Be prepared for what the Rangers delivered all last season – baloney on wry.)