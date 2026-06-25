What Are We To Make Of These Blueshirt Questions

3. SHOULD WE WORRY ABOUT RUMORS THAT SLAVA GAVRIKOV IS HEADING BACK TO L.A.? Most of these "We hear..." bits of nonsense have the value of a three-dollar bill. But since Gavvy is pals with his Breadman Panarin and the Kings will open with a new coach, I'm taking the report seriously, (Maven's Thought: Ordinarily I'd dismiss this one out of hand. Then again, Slava has reason to be fed up with the Rangers failings.Let's face it, the Panarin link may be relevant in the long run.")