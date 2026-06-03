What Do The Surging Knicks Do For The Rangers?

The New York Knickerbockers are the hottest thing in pro sports and will have even more sizzle if they go all the way and win the NBA title.
No matter what happens, the Knicks are delivering pots of gold to the MSG coffers while making Garden owner Jim Dolan happier than a convention of larks warbling "Who's Sorry Now?"
Believe it or not Dolan's sometimes sunny disposition matters to the fair citizens of Rangerville who crave an ice winner like their MSG cousins on the hardwood floor.
Two things are going to happen as a result of the Knicks' bonanza:
THE GOOD THING: Dolan should figure: "Now that I got my Knicks on track; I should be able to put all of the Garden'$ resources behind the Blueshirts. And if Drury and Sullivan don't get me results, they go and I'll get the best replacements money can buy."
THE BAD THING: The Knicks have been enjoying a ton of positive headlines and should get a ton more going forward and next season as well. Dolan knows that the Rangers will sell out even with 20 skating cockroaches stickhandling in blue uniforms.
With that in his crafty mind, Jimmy might just decide not to waste his emotion and pride on his Blueshirts and allow them to lose their way into the NHL sunset.
However, The Maven is convinced that Dolan will do the Good Thing, knowing that it'll take a couple of seasons before the franchise is rebuilt.
Hey! Look how long it took for his basketeers to get good. Not exactly overnight. More like over-century!