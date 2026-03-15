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What Has Been Going Right For The Rangers Through This Recent Stretch? cover image

What Has Been Going Right For The Rangers Through This Recent Stretch?

Stan Fischler
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1. OFFENSIVE DEFENSE: The emergence of 13-goal Vlad Gavrikov and Adam Fox's renaissance has given the Blueshirts a couple of howitzers that didn't exist before Gavy showed his bomber side.

2. THE NEW GUYS: Tye Kartye is from the Ty Domi school of offense and with the Rangers to stay. He fights and scores. Jaroslav Chmelař will grow as an attacker. Ditto for Noah Laba.

3. FARM FOOD: Once and for all Gabe Perreault is showing that he does, in fact, belong with the big guys; and will only improve with experience.

4. KEEP TROCHECK: Instead of dealing everyone's favorite forward, Vinnie should be retained because the return never will match his value.

5. THE MISSING PIECE: Boss Chris Drury has a whole summer to dig through "The Used Goalie Lot" to replace retiring Jonathan Quick.

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