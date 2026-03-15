What Has Been Going Right For The Rangers Through This Recent Stretch?

Nick Wosika-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/5f461daa-97a4-4107-8940-f7fa7203f442.jpeg]\nNick Wosika-Imagn Images\n\n1. OFFENSIVE DEFENSE: The emergence of 13-goal Vlad Gavrikov and Adam Fox's\nrenaissance has given the Blueshirts a couple of howitzers that didn't exist\nbefore Gavy showed his bomber side.\n\n2. THE NEW GUYS: Tye Kartye is from the Ty Domi school of offense and with the\nRangers to stay. He fights and scores. Jaroslav Chmelař will grow as an\nattacker. Ditto for Noah Laba.\n\n3. FARM FOOD: Once and for all Gabe Perreault is showing that he does, in fact,\nbelong with the big guys; and will only improve with experience.\n\n4. KEEP TROCHECK: Instead of dealing everyone's favorite forward, Vinnie should\nbe retained because the return never will match his value.\n\n5. THE MISSING PIECE: Boss Chris Drury has a whole summer to dig through "The\nUsed Goalie Lot" to replace retiring Jonathan Quick.