What If Jonathan Quick Wants To Come Back Again?

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/100d9a06-0d53-4cef-86af-5fbf62a2fa41.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nThink about it this way:\n\nYou're Jonathan Quick; you're making some good moolah and everyone seems to like\nthis fella as a future Hall Of Famer.\n\nSo, why should you retire? At this point in time, he should think about one more\nyear of torture\n\nThe hours – how few he puts in – are neat; pressure, nil!. And with MSG, it's\nfive-star all the way. \n\nOtherwise, he just might rot in Connecticut. (Well, not quite.)\n\nShould Quickie decide to give it another whirl his performance in training camp\nwould put the Stanley Cup-winner against Dylan Garand.\n\nAt this point in time it would be a contentious matchup that could wind up with\nthe vet beating out the contender.\n\nAnd if Igor Shesterkin had a vote, he'd stick with the chap who's been his able\nsidekick!