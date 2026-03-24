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What If Jonathan Quick Wants To Come Back Again?

Stan Fischler
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Think about it this way:

You're Jonathan Quick; you're making some good moolah and everyone seems to like this fella as a future Hall Of Famer.

So, why should you retire? At this point in time, he should think about one more year of torture

The hours – how few he puts in – are neat; pressure, nil!. And with MSG, it's five-star all the way. 

Otherwise, he just might rot in Connecticut. (Well, not quite.)

Should Quickie decide to give it another whirl his performance in training camp would put the Stanley Cup-winner against Dylan Garand.

At this point in time it would be a contentious matchup that could wind up with the vet beating out the contender.

And if Igor Shesterkin had a vote, he'd stick with the chap who's been his able sidekick!

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