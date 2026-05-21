What Potential MSG Split Could Mean For Rangers

The announced major MSG shakeup which divides the Blueshirts and Knicks in separate entities is a signal that boss James Dolan is reacting to criticism that not enough diligence is paid to the Rangers with less concern about his winning basketeers.
What this big green light also indicates is that – despite the Knicks superior success – the basketball team also will be more closely analyzed, championship or not.
For the Rangers – EVEN MORE SO.
Now the question is this: who is the most qualified hockey guy to become the Blueshirts Commander In Chief who'll report directly to Garden owner Jim Dolan?
This is not a simple question because we're talking about a guy with endless powers – unlike Chris Drury – to pilot the Rangers into a brand new era.
It must be someone with executive experience but who also knows the game of hockey inside out, preferably as a player, but also on the high command level.
The Maven says the perfect man for that position is ex-Ranger (2006-09) Brendan Shanahan. Shanny's resume fills the bill in every way and that includes brains, looks and personality.
I can't think of anyone better. Can you?