What Silence Around Braden Schneider's Contract Negotiations Means For His Future

What does this silence surrounding Schneider’s contract negotiations mean for his future in New York?
Despite messages from Schneider about wanting to stay with the Blueshirts, as well as from Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury about waiting to retain Schneider, it does not appear we are heading in that direction.
To kick off the offseason, the trade market has proven to be a sellers' market, as the Rangers have explored trade options for Schneider, according to The Athletic, and could look to capitalize on the current state of the market.
Drury, who is not looking to sit through a prolonged rebuilding process, is widely speculated to be targeting a young forward who could instantly contribute if he were to trade Schneider.
Given the Rangers’ reluctance to commit to Schneider long term, they could sign him to a one to two-year bridge deal, but Schneider, who is coming off a two-year, $4.4 million contract, is likely seeking a long-term contract extension.
It’s also possible the Rangers take a similar route to how they handled K’Andre Miller’s restricted free agency, in which the team agreed to a sign and trade with the Carolina Hurricanes that included a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, and Scott Morrow.
The silence surrounding Schneider’s contract negotiations does not bode well for his chances of remaining with the Rangers into the future.