What The Blueshirts, Islanders And Devils Have In Common

As Met Area fans enjoy the thrilling playoff matches, it also must give each and every one of us pause to reflect on this question:
Can any of you recall a hockey springtime like this one when the Rangers, Islanders and Devils all were out of the postseason before it ever began?
It's weird because say – just for the sake of argument – that the Blueshirts did make it.
At least Devils and Isles fans would have some emotional involvement – rooting for the Rangers TO LOSE!
But even that little bit of joy has been removed. Which means that we root for either Buffalo or Montreal in this do-or-die game tonight in Sabreland.
The Mave picks the Sabres to win at home and I'll be rooting hard for Lindy Ruff's amazing sextet.
After that we have more classic hockey ahead, starting Wednesday.
Who do you pick between the Avalanche and Vegas on Wednesday; and I grant you that that's a tough one to call which means that it looms as a gem of all gems.
The Maven imagines that Isles fans will support the Avs because of Brock Nelson.
I'm pulling for Vegas because of John Tortorella and – get this – the formerly much-maligned but now heroic. Mitch Marner.