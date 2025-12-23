What The Christmas Break Tells Us About The Rangers

The Rangers close a meaningful chunk of the season tonight in Washington leaving their followers in a state of uncertainty. Followers of the Beloved Blueshirts don't know what to make of what so far has been a Yo-Yo campaign.

Up, down; win, lose, win, lose. The result is a two-above-the-.500 mark 18-16-4 record. (At least it's not under .500)

What do we really know about this hockey club other than:

A. They lack sufficient, consistent scorers and the big names are getting older and older.

B. Without Adam Fox, their power play has the strength of cotton candy.

C. The goaltending is above average but – on too many nights of airtight work – neither Igor Shesterkin nor Jonathan Quick carry the team alone.

D. At the rate the club is going, it still could sneak into the playoffs, but don't bet on it.

CONCLUSION: With more than a half-season left to play, there's time for the club to improve and, possibly, a meaningful deal still could be made.

This much is certain; following Vincent Trocheck's "The team looked dead" in Nashville observation, there may even be a whiff of dissension emanating from the clubhouse!

If so, this could be last season all over again!