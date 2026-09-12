What The Hockey News Yearbook Thinks Of The Rangers

Danny Wild-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/550d58d6-397e-4aac-89ca-3fc7612df334.jpeg]\nDanny Wild-Imagn Images\n\nThe Maven makes no bones about it, I regard The Hockey News Yearbook as my bible\nof our favorite sport.\n\nNot a day goes by when I'm either reading it for pleasure, for research or to\nlearn something that I didn't know yesterday. \n\nMuch as I love the publication, I do not agree with everything written and that\ngoes for Pal Steve\n\nZipay's X-Ray of the occasionally beloved Blueshirts.\n\nFor starters, Sir Steve tells us that "The 2026-27 season won't be a stroll in\nthe park, but as the saying goes, the only place to go is up."\n\nWhen since The Hockey News' Congress of Experts have pegged Chris Drury's team\nto eighth out of eight teams in the Metro Division, that means that the Dear\nBoys actually may stun the\n\nIsland of Manhattan and soar into – YAY TEAM! – seventh.\n\n"He (Doc) comes in with the expectation of being an offensive cornerstone,"\nwrites Zipay.\n\nOh, really?\n\nThe reason Dorofeyev scored for Vegas is solely because the Gold Dust Twins,\nJack Eichel and Mitch Marner were feeding him 14-carat-gold passes.