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What The Hockey News Yearbook Thinks Of The Rangers

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Stan Fischler
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The Maven makes no bones about it, I regard The Hockey News Yearbook as my bible of our favorite sport.

Not a day goes by when I'm either reading it for pleasure, for research or to learn something that  I didn't know yesterday. 

Much as I love the publication, I do not agree with everything written and that goes for Pal Steve

Zipay's X-Ray of the occasionally beloved Blueshirts.

For starters, Sir Steve tells us that "The 2026-27 season won't be a stroll in the park, but as the saying goes, the only place to go is up."

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When since The Hockey News' Congress of Experts have pegged Chris Drury's team to eighth out of eight teams in the Metro Division, that means that the Dear Boys actually may stun the

Island of Manhattan and soar into – YAY TEAM! – seventh.

"He (Doc) comes in with the expectation of being an offensive cornerstone," writes Zipay.

Oh, really?

The reason Dorofeyev scored for Vegas is solely because the Gold Dust Twins, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner were feeding him 14-carat-gold passes.

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